Puebla.- La Franja put Chivas de Guadalajara up to here, who had four victories before stopping at the cuauhtemoc stadiumwhere he proposed almost the entire game but none of his plays ended up in the back of the goal of Anthony Silva.

Instead, Club Puebla it took a blunder Miguel Jimenez to liquidate the Guadalajara with the goal of Gustavo Ferrareisover 40′, in a shot outside the area that Christian Calderon He tried to move away but the round followed his step and folded the hands of the ‘Wacho’ to be an accomplice.

El Rebaño had plenty of time to even the score but only became its own enemy. Before finishing the first part rolando cisneros the draw was lost. Without a mark he was able to shoot Silva but he fans the round wasting a clear goal opportunity.

Who was closest to returning to Chivas in the party was Victor Guzman with two balls to the crossbar. The captain took a shot that not even Antony could stop, however he burst the horizontal and although he hit the bell the ball did not want to enter.

While in the second half he did not finish forcefully and again the ball crashed into the crossbar. Robert Alvarado He also tried a brutal play where he scatters Gaston Silva and he hits it with air but the Paraguayan Silva held on firmly to bounce the ball.

For his part, Club Puebla he received an opportunity to take further advantage. A powerful shot ends up spitting it out Miguel Jimenez where was it found Martin Barragan that does not end up defining despite having the unguarded goal.

In the end, his mistake did not bring consequences for the camoteros who linked their second victory in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and incidentally caused a major setback for the rojiblancos before thinking about the National Classic in the next week.

Club Puebla reaches 13 points and will sleep in eighth place, while Chivas he stays still with 21 units in the third position. For date 12 the Strip repeats as a local against Guadalajara Atlaswhile those of the fold receive the America club in it akron stadium.