Gustavo del Prete came to UNAM cougars by the hand of Andrés Lillini, a strategist who is no longer part of the team, but who left a good squad of foreign players and one of them is the Argentine striker, a player that the former coach requested.

The UNAM Pumas paid between 4 and 5 million dollars for Del Prete’s pass from Estudiantes de la Plata; However, in the last Apertura 2022 tournament he was left to serve as a reinforcement for those of the scree and many of the illusions seemed to go out on the inside, but everything seems to indicate that it was difficult for him to adapt.

The Argentine striker was honest and confessed in an interview for the newspaper AS, that at the beginning in the team it was difficult for him to be able to maintain well throughout the match on the field, taking into account the pace of play in the MX League and the hours in which play Cougars.

“It is true that I was not physically 100%, I am self-critical. I don’t have to say it, I got tired after 70 minutes and now I play everything. It was a matter of work”, indicated an interview for the newspaper AS.

After some tournaments playing in the university team, Gustavo del Prete says he is very happy to be able to be in a better game rhythm.

“I’m very happyI found myself in a beautiful country, in a very beautiful city and in a club that gives you everything to be well, to be calm”, added ‘Tuti’.

In the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, Gustavo del Prete added two goals and three assists, making a great shortlist in the attack of Rafael Puente del Rio’s team with Juan Ignacio Dinenno and ‘Toto’ Salvio.