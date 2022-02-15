The technical director of the Tuzos from PachucaGuillermo Almada, assures that he does not agree with the way some coaches lead in this tournament, leaving out the youngsters from his quarry and not providing them with support in Clausura 2022.

In an interview for Mediotiempo, the strategist explained that he has worked in this way since he began his career as DT in 2009, despite the fact that generally the trainers they prefer not to take the risk of betting on young soccer players and instead “opt for the easy way” by hiring foreigners or more experienced players.

“It seems to me that many coaches opt for the easiest, without criticizing anyone because everyone plans as one understands, but sometimes they think of the foreign or Mexican player with the most experience so that there is no margin for error, but I like to trust, as much as we need players of experience for a balance with young people”, he commented.

Read more: Impact beauty! Alexa Collins paralyzes the networks with a blue swimsuit

Almada assures that the great difference in a team is trusting in the material offered by the lower categories and from there making use of the youths.

“The big difference is trusting the material. Here (in Pachuca) there are very good soccer players and you have to trust them. Sometimes you need a soccer player to contribute to the First Division and the first thing you think about is bringing a foreigner or an experienced player. We have a different vision. We like to look inside,” he added.

Guillermo Almada is the strategist who has debuted the youngest in this Clausura 2022 tournament in Pachuca and in each call of the days he always has a good number of inferior players.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: America is one of the teams with the highest attendance in its matches

Almada’s project in Pachuca is clear, it seeks to develop youth players in the maximum circuit and begin to generate good future players in the team of the graceful beauty.