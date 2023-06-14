He America club He continues in search of what will be his new DT and so far nothing is certain, only names are revealed but nothing official. Even so, in the last hours one has been revealed that could have an advantage for the position and it would be Gregg Berhalterformer coach of the United States national team.

As Gribán Araige from TUDN has announced, the coach is now the number 1 profile to reach the Águilas bench. He assures that there are talks with him and that he could be the chosen one if an agreement is reached. Gregg Berhalter has little experience as a Club coach as he has only been with Hammarby IF of Sweden and Columbus of the MLS.

He is remembered for having managed to win the Gold Cup and the League of Nations with the United States just a few years ago against the Mexican National Team, in addition to having made the process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mexican soccer has known him with this in recent months

and now it is a possibility.

But one of the stains that he has in his career and that distanced him from office with the United States national team was that a few months ago he was denounced for domestic violence which made the U.S. Soccer I would like to thank you for your post. Now it will be a matter of waiting

that the issue be clarified and see if it could arrive or not.

América has already started its preseason for the Opening 2023 but without a coach and everything points to this continuing until the games that are already scheduled and after that they could announce something official.