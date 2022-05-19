Good news around Coapa prior to the first leg of the tournament’s semifinals Closure 2022 of the Liga MX, since it is said that Richard Sánchez and Federico Viñas would be ready to add minutes against the Tuzos del Pachuca this Thursday at the Azteca Stadium.

Both players were injured in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Puebla and since then they have held up well in the training sessions of the entire Puebla team. Ferdinand Ortiz.

Neither played the second leg, but little by little they have been evolving from their discomfort and optimism within the club is very high that they can be in the first leg of the semifinal against Pachuca.

Federico Vinas He has already been working on a par with his teammates, but he continues to be very careful to maintain his muscular discomfort in his foot to avoid relapse. So far it is not ruled out that he can play as a starter this Thursday.

The Uruguayan striker has earned the trust of Fernando Ortiz in this tournament and that is why it is of the utmost importance that he rejoin the Club América starting lineup for these semifinals against the Tuzos.

For his part, Richard Sánchez has already started training with the rest of the América squad, but he does some special exercises separately. The Paraguayan will be available to play this Thursday, but everything depends on Fernando Ortiz if he takes it into account to add minutes.