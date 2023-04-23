Mexico City.- Pumas dreamed of defeating Club América at the Azteca but an oversight on the part of Diogo de Oliveira generated a penalty in favor of the Águilas that the maximum network breaker of the Clausura 2023, Henry Martín, made effective to equalize a great match as part of day 16 of Liga MX.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more