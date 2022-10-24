Mexico.- Of the 18 that started, 16 are no longer there and only the 2 best teams from Apertura 2022 remain. Pachuca Y Toluca They will be in charge of giving the show for the fight for the Liga MX title. The Tuzos team are looking to embroider their seventh star on their shield, while the Devils want to do theirs and keep their eleventh title.

Toluca was the first guest of the Grand Final of the Opening 2022 when this Saturday he defeated America, the one who was the top candidate for the championship for having been in first place of the season. Even so, those of Nacho Ambriz put up a fight and from the playoffs they sneaked up to the definition of the title showing that the work done in the campaign has been adequate despite moments of doubt.

On the other hand, the second guest was announced this Sunday when Pachuca won a second chance against the Rayados team to leave them out of the championship, the second highest contender to lift the title. Los Tuzos was the only team that was within the first 4 places that could access the definition for the title.

How did they get to the final?

The team from Toluca had one of the longest paths, both finalists, as they have one more game on their legs. The Devils started in sixth place and competed in the playoffs, eliminating the FC Juárez team without any problem. Already within the Liguilla, his first rival was the Santos team with whom he had a one-on-one tie where the goals were the main guests.

In a series of great spectacle, the Devils prevailed in both games, achieving their pass to the semifinals where they ran into America, a duel that at first glance looked even more complicated but that in practice they knew how to play their game and make see the leader badly to break him at home and thus access the final of the Opening 2022.

In the case of Pachuca, its classification to league It was direct to be in third place. His first rival was the team from Tigres with whom he came from behind and came back from a scoreline to get into the semifinals, where they once again faced a Monterrey team like Rayados, who were beaten in the first leg of which They could no longer recover and ended up being forceful to seal the pass to the final.

Now both teams already know their rival, they met in the regular season where the Tuzos thrashed the scarlet team, so they will seek revenge. The actions of this match will take place on Thursday, October 27, starting in Toluca and will close with the return in Pachuca on Sunday, October 30, the schedules will be announced by Liga MX this Monday.