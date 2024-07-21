Torreón, Coahuila.- The Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), invaded the Territorio Santos Modelo (TSM) to ascend to the Liguilla positions of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX.

The duel, which was within the reach of the fans, saw greater dominance by the Universitarios in the second half to achieve a comfortable victory.

Tigres UANL got the party started at Santos Laguna’s home with goals from André-Pierre Gignac (60′), Ozziel Herrera (66′) and Nicolás Ibáñez (90′).

‘Bomboró’ reached 182 goals after beating Carlos Acevedo’s goal. In doing so, he reached the same figure as his former coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

For his part, Jonathan Herrera scored his first goal of the Apertura 2024 by crossing his shot after an individual play on the right wing.

Meanwhile, ‘Nico’ Ibáñez reached two goals in the tournament after putting the final nail in Santos’ coffin, after stealing the ball and triangulating with Luis Quiñones. 0-3 official.

Tigres UANL will be ten points in the general table. On the other hand, Club Santos Laguna will be left behind by one digit before debuting in the Leagues Cup 2024.

