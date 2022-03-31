A true goal-scoring machine has become the striker for Tigres de la UANL, Andre-Pierre Gignacso far in this Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, since it reaches Matchday 12 with a streak of eight dates scoring goals continuously.

André-Pierre Gignac has recovered that nose for goal that has characterized him in the mexican soccer and he has become the most dangerous striker in this competition where he has had no compassion for his rivals.

The Frenchman’s string of goals began on date three when he scored a goal on Matchday 3 against UNAM’s Pumas in the 90th minute to give the UANL Tigers the victory in Ciudad Universitaria with a score of 2-1.

Since that date 3, Gignac has not stopped scoring goals with Tigres in the Clausura 2022 tournament. From there he scored a goal against Mazatlán FC on date 4, a goal against Chivas del Guadalajara in match 5, another one in match 6 against Atlético San Luis, double on matchday 7 against FC Juárez, one more on matchday 8 against the Blue Cross Celestial Machinein the 10 against the Esmeraldas de León he put one more on his account and on the past Day 11 he was present with a goal in the Clásico Regio against Rayados de Monterrey.

Now against Xolos de Tijuana this Day 12 this Sunday, Gignac wants to continue with that string of goals in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament and expand it to nine dates scoring goals to continue being the determining factor in the attack of the UANL Tigres .

The prize for the eight games scoring is being reflected in the Frenchman’s scoring quota, since prior to date 12, Gignac is the current leader of the Clausura 2022 scoring table with nine goals, only below Nicolás Ibáñez de Pachuca with 7 being his closest pursuer.