2022 was one of the worst years for Mexican soccer. At the national team level, the ticket was not obtained for the women’s world cup or the U20 men’s world cup, nor for the Games Olympics Paris 2024 in neither of the two branches. Elimination in the group stage in the World Cup Qatar 2022 it was the latest of several failures.

About, Gerardo Torradowho was director of national teams and who left his post just after the Olympic tickets were not obtained, neither in women nor in men, considered that one of the factors that does not favor development in the Mexican team It’s the MX League.

Invited to the TUDN “Los Maestros en la Jugada” program, the former soccer player pointed out that during his tenure, one of the obstacles he faced along with Gerardo Martino was the always criticized number of foreign players allowed in the MX League and that put a brake on young people.

“I told him that we should see other players so that they would enter their universe of choice, but when we sat down and looked at the list, we realized that the foreign league is plagued. You have to lower the number and maybe put a lock to that they be good foreigners that help young people to become stronger,” said roasted.

In addition to not making it past the group stage in Qatar 2022, Mexico during the tie was outclassed in gold Cup Y Concacaf Nations League, and Canada beat them in the region’s qualifying process. In this regard, the former director of the Mexican Soccer Federation considered it necessary to resume the promotion and relegation system, eliminated after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The promotion and relegation must be open so that the players feel some pressure and that they go out to play from the day 1 and break the m*dre. Not that it happens that in the middle of the tournament there is a club that can have selected and knows that it will be enough for them to start playing well in the middle of the tournament because they can qualify within the top 12”, he finished.