Mexico.- In the midst of a great controversy that has been experienced around the Mexican team and the players not summoned who, according to public opinion, deserve a call, this Tuesday the coach of El Tri was present in CU to witness the game of Cougars and Blue Cross of Concachampions, where it has been revealed that he went to see university players where the maximum reflector was Alan Mozo but “Palermo” Ortiz also managed to sneak into that vision.

According to reports, Gerardo Martino He went to Ciudad Universitaria to observe possible new players for the match that the Mexican National Team will play in the following weeks against Guatemala. Apparently the plan was to see the performance of both teams, although Cruz Azul has more than studied the possible players to summon, the turn was for Pumas where Alan Mozo he had his great opportunity to show himself, and he did it, he managed to give an assist and generated several plays in attack, the only detail he had was committed by defending where Uriel Antuna left him standing on the sideline after an error, and although it ended in a goal, did not count for offside.

The issue of not calling the side of Pumas is that, his mistakes in the defensive zone since he complies with the attack, but at the bottom is where he continues to fail. Still he has the good points about him that he will have to hone in over the next few months if he hopes to make the final roster. The visory also included a new player and it was the “Palermo” Ortizwho since last season has been at a high level, so now Tata also paid attention to him to be able to see him and know if he can be summoned.

Arturo Ortiz was also considered by the Tri coach | Photo: Jam Media

In his case, he had a game of great moments, which gives him an acceptable score to be considered perhaps for the friendly match in a few more days. Now we will only have to wait for things to work out so that one of the two players seen have a chance in the next call since prior to the World Cup there will only be a couple of FIFA dates, so if they are not in any of them, it is very likely who will not be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Mexican National Team will have action on April 27 when it plays against Guatemala, in that call some surprises are expected since they will be played possibly only with players from Liga MX to see for the last time the options for the final list that will be presented in the following months.