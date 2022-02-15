Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Tuzos and Gallos shared points on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium after a phenomenal close of the day after a resounding 2-2 scoreline. Querétaro got up early from the start with a throw-in that Omar Mendoza fueled from behind to assist José Angulo, who only had to put his head in to beat Óscar Ustari at 5′.

The pleasure lasted 10 minutes for Gallos as Guillermo Almada’s squad responded with goals from Nicolás Ibáñez (15′) and Luis Chávez (41′). The first got rid of the mark to face Washington Aguerre. While the second executed a powerful free kick shot to send a score of 2-1 in favor of the Tuzos to the break.

Gallos previously lost the advantage in a sung goal that Ángel Sepúlveda missed. The visitors once again made a bad stop against the Pachuca defense that the Mexican stayed in front of the door to shoot Ustari but his shot went over the horizontal.

The hidalguenses took control of the game in the first minutes of the second half. The third was closer than the tying goal, but when it was believed that Querétaro would be guilty of his mistakes, he reacted with a great goal from Ángel Sepúlveda himself when the clock struck 63′.

The striker got his revenge when Pablo Barrera controlled a combed ball and after clearing the area he defined with a forehand, where Sepúlveda deflected the ball with a taquito to deceive the goalkeeper and put things in order. After the 2-2 the roles were exchanged and Gallos disturbed the Hidalgo goal with a shot at the post and a sensational throw by Óscar Ustari that did not allow him to leave the ‘Huracán’ with the three points in the bag.

