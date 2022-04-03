León, Guanajuato.- The song of the rooster was heard powerfully in the city of León, Guanajuato. The representatives of Club Querétaro arrived at their destination this Saturday, April 2, to temper the last details before going out to the Nou Camp field to face Club León in the framework of date 12 of the C2022 of Liga MX.

Hernán Cristante and his pupils made the trip very early and with the clear mentality of obtaining the three points in this match, they assure that the three units will remain in their favor, despite not being the favorites to win this game.

Gallos is located well below the position where the team directed by Ariel Holan is located, however the points are not a very wide extension between one and the other, so the type of game in the New Field would be seen in a different way. competitive side by side.

Querétaro comes from beating Atlético de San Luis in their first game played at the Morelos Stadium behind closed doors. It should be remembered that the club received a one-year veto due to the excesses that occurred on March 5 at the La Corregidora Stadium.

Such situation between barristas from Gallos and Atlas caused that there is greater security in the stadiums. For this contest, the Ministry of Public Security communicated the security mechanism that will be carried out to safeguard the fans that will meet at the venue. There will be more than 590 Public and Private Security police guarding the stadium.

Querétaro finds itself with the illusion of winning again in León, since since the last Clausura 2015 they have not returned to add three points in the Nou Camp. Gallos has played eight games without winning against the Esmeraldas as visitors, registering six defeats and two draws.

The match corresponding to day 12 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX will be played next Sunday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Querétarp is in sixteenth place with 11 points, León is sixth with 18 units.