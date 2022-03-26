Rumors continue to circulate around the Querétaro White Roosters and in the midst of speculation Francis Orozcoa businessman who wants to buy the team, assured that he does not plan to take the franchise out of the city despite the sanction against the Corregidora Stadium.

For a few weeks, Orozco Marín has sounded like the possible buyer of the franchise and according to Queretaro media, the negotiations have progressed favorably. In this regard, the businessman himself assured that he is prepared for the challenge of having a Liga MX team and that the veto Corregidora Stadium it doesn’t scare you.

“It is difficult, but now we are looking for good financial planning, we already know what the bad implications of this happened from the punishments and we already have them considered within our financial issues,” he said in statements recovered by the Diario de Querétaro.

On the other hand, regarding the rumors that indicated that he would go in alliance with Robert Alvaradoowner of the Libertadores de Querétaro basketball team, Fernando Orozco stated that for the time being he would be the sole owner of the soccer franchise.

The businessman was forceful and emphasized that the idea is to keep Gallos Blancos in Querétaro, where he has lived for a year and a half. “The idea is that the team stays in Querétaro, I would not enter it if the team leaves the city” and he assured that the only thing missing is the approval of the owners meeting.

“Really (the only thing missing) is the approval of the owners council, files are being completed to advance the issue, with Caliente I have a very good relationship with Jorge, in fact tomorrow (today) I play with my Dinos de Saltillo team in Tijuana against the Greyhounds and there I stayed to see Jorge to talk,” he said.