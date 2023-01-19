Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Before making the trip to Tijuana, Baja California to play the matchday 3 match against Xolos, the Tigres UANL received a special visit in their training, he is an old acquaintance of the MX League, we talked from the Paraguayan, Salvador Cabañas.

The soccer player who became a threat to the Mexican teams when he was a born striker for the Águilas attended the practice of the cats, he even made a reciprocal exchange of shirts with the Frenchman, André-Pierre Gignac, who thanked ‘ Chava’ Cabins.

“Thank you for your nice memory shirt I take with me,” says the text of the Frenchman in his recent Instagram story, where he shows off his new ‘jersey’ with the signature of Salvador Cabañas, who in the same way showed the “10” that he gave him and signed the ‘Bomboro’.

Tigres UANL is on its way to the border to visit the Xolos de Tijuana this Friday, January 20, at the Caliente stadium. Diego Cocca’s squad traveled with the completed team to go in search of his third victory in the Clausura 2023 semester of Liga MX.

The ‘U’ of Nuevo León debuted with a victory at the home of Santos Laguna (0-3). In his first participation in ‘El Volcán’ he pulverized the champion, Tuzos del Pachuca (6-1). Now they will face the pack that has not found victories after drawing with Cruz Azul (1-1) and being thrashed by FC Juárez (3-0).

The duel on date 3 is scheduled at 9:10 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:10 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be in charge of the sports network Fox Sports, even the game will be seen by its Fox Sports Premium platform.