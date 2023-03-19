Speaking to the TUDN network, the technical director of the Rayados de MonterreyVictor Manuel Vucetichmade it clear that while it is important to win the Classic Regal against the UANL Tigres this afternoon, the main objective is to win the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

“We know that the most important thing is to aspire to the title and that is our main goal of the tournament, not just to win this match. Yes, we want to win it, the most common thing, as we want to win any game, and what is the Classical has a stronger emphasis“, commented the strategist.

The Rayados face the Tigres this afternoon at the university stadiumwith Monterrey being the leaders of the tournament, and the cats located in the third place, being the second best defensive, and Monterrey the third best offensive.

hard party

The clashes between Rayados and Tigres, are one of the most intense matches in Mexican soccer, since they are 2 of the most loyal fans, being one Monterrey rivalry that raises passions among millions of people.

“It is an extremely important week since both teams want to win, we want to give satisfaction to our fans, we want to qualify, we are looking for the classification. There are several aspects that are being looked forVucetich added.

Vucetich’s Monterrey is at the top of the general table with a record of 9 wins, one draw, and one loss, while the Tigres de Marco Antonio “Chima” RuizThey are third with 6 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses.