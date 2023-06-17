Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In Chivas de Guadalajara seeks to improve the team after reaching the final under the tutelage of Veljko Paunovic in his first tournament as coach of the club, after the arrival of Spanish, Fernando Hierroas sports director in green valley.

One of the football players that entered the radar of the former Real Madrid player was the Mexican Fidel Ambrizof the Club Leonto reinforce the midfield, however in the Shallows the 20-year-old footballer is considered by Nicolas Larcamon for the next Opening 2023 of Liga Mx, in addition to the participation of the beast in the Club World Cup of Saudi Arabia in December after being champion of concachampions.

That’s why he president of the Leonese club, Jesus Martinez Murguiadecided to put an atmospheric price to end the plans of the sacred herd, who tried to sign the midfielder before the start of the season in the mexican league.

Fidel Ambriz facing Alexis Vega

middle jam

“he called me sports president from Chivas (Fernando Hierro), I told him this, that I am about to play a Club World Cupthat Fidel (Ambriz) It is very important and I have a future project for him. There were some prices around, I did give him one that was unattainable and turn the page », he declared for Magazzine XXI.

Fidel Ambriz will continue in León

middle jam

«I can tell you that I have a project with Fidel Ambriz. She arrived at the age of 12 Club Leon And we see the player that he has become, not just the player, but the type of person that he is with the leadership and mentality that he has and shows it on the court. It is a European project and I know that they have been following it. We are already talking about a renewal so that in the future he emigrates to Europesaid the president of the fierce.