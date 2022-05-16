The semifinals of the tournament were defined Closure 2022 and Atlas will face the tigers, both after getting their ticket on the day this Sunday. It will be the first time in the era of short tournaments that these two teams meet in this instance.

Until now, the only precedent that the rojinegros and the auriazules have in a Liga MX final phase is the playoff a year ago, in the Guardianes 2021. In said tournament, the Atlas ranked seventh and the Tigers in tenth place, so the match was held at the Jalisco Stadium.

Julio Furch scored the only goal of that game to give the victory to the Foxes, led by Diego Coca; while the cats were still under the technical direction of Ricardo Ferretti. After that victory, the Tapatios were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Puebla.

In addition to that antecedent in playoffs, Atlas and Tigres have not faced each other in the final phase on any occasion, not even in MX Cup. Therefore, in what strictly refers to the Liguilla (quarterfinals, semifinals or finals), the Clausura 2022 will be the first time that the two teams meet.

For both, it is the second consecutive occasion that they have qualified for the semifinal and both tied their respective series on aggregate. However, the people of Guadalajara advanced before Cougars for their position in the table, while the university students were left out as they were worse off than the Lion.

For the current tournament, the team that would advance in case of a tie would be Tigres, so Atlas is forced to seek victory if they want to reach the final for the second year in a row. The first leg will be played at Jalisco Stadium while the return will be in the ‘Volcano’.