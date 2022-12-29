After the failure of the Mexican team In Qatar 2022, many voices began to ask for a Mexican coach in charge of the Tri for the World Cup 2026. However, one of the problems that afflicts Aztec soccer is the little opportunity or continuity given to national strategists.

Proof of this is that in each tournament of the MX LeagueMost of the coaches who start the tournament are foreigners. And the Clausura 2023 will not be the exception, since out of 18 participating teams only 7, one more than a third, will have a Mexican coach on the bench.

Of these 7 strategists, 3 will be “new faces”, while the other 4 were already in the past Opening 2022. Among them is included Raul Gutierrezwho arrived as interim to Blue Cross and he stayed as a coach after rescuing the team and taking it to the playoffs and Liguilla, where he was eliminated Rayados de Monterrey.

The other 3 Mexican technicians who will continue to lead their clubs are Victor Manuel Vucetichprecisely with the Gang; Eduardo Fentanes with Santos Laguna, and Ignacio Ambriz with Toluca. It will be the third for Ambriz in charge of the Red Devils, whom he led to the final in the Apertura 2022.

The ‘Potro’ earned his continuity at the helm of Cruz Azul after reaching the Liguilla. Photo: JAM MEDIA

While “new faces” include Rafael River Bridge, who had previously directed in Liga MX but had not directed since August 2020, when he left Atlas. Precisely the red and black will have another novelty, with the hiring of Benjamin Mora. While Puebla gave him the opportunity Eduardo Arcewho was an assistant to Nicolás Larcamón and will be the youngest coach in the tournament at 33 years of age.

Of the other 11 clubs that will start with foreign coaches, 8 of them will have an Argentine strategist: AmericaJuarez, Leon, Mazatlan, Necaxa, QueretaroTigres and Tijuana. Atlético San Luis will have the Brazilian André Jardine; Chivas to the Serbian Veljko Paunovic, and Pachuca the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada.

Although there are more foreign technicians, the Closing 2023 will represent an increase compared to the last two years. In Guardianes 2021, 6 Mexicans started the tournament on the bench and for the following tournament the number was halved. While in the Closing 2022 there were 5 strategists, for 6 who started in the Opening 2022.