The team of Xolos of Tijuana He has not had the best start to the tournament in the Closing 2023. On the first day, Blue Cross He drew the tie in the final minutes, while this Saturday, in his visit to Ciudad Juárez, they lost 3-0, a difference that does not reflect what the game was.

At least that’s how the Tijuana strategist considered it, Ricardo Valino, who considered that his team did a better job than the one reflected in 3 goals against. “The score does not reflect reality, but we did pay dearly for the neglect we had,” said the strategist at a press conference after the game against juarez.

The Argentine coach considered that Xolos generated opportunities during his visit to the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. but they couldn’t make it happen. While the rival had no qualms about taking advantage with Jesus Duenas Y dario lazcano before the defensive deficiencies that Tijuana showed at times.

The coach considered that Tijuana did not take advantage of the few opportunities it generated. Photo: JAM MEDIA

“We are missing being more forceful because we had the opportunities, the first half there are three situations. If you convert, the state of the game changes and we pay dearly when you have control”, was the reading that Valino gave to the meeting this Saturday.

“I think we had taken the initiative of the match, the rival’s first breakthrough ends in a penalty, the team is recomposed and has two other situations, I felt that we were in the game,” insisted the strategist of the Tijuana club, who with this start did not manages to climb positions in the table of quotients.

For now, White Roosters It is the team that prevents Xolos from falling to the bottom of the percentage table, but only with a difference of 9 points. In addition, the pack is 10 units below Mazatlan and 12 of Necaxaso if they want to avoid paying a fine, they will have to improve soon and hope that the other teams continue with poor results.