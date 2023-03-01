For the center of the eagles of america, Nestor Araujoit is clear, the team must do a better job in the defensive aspect, if they intend to stay on top and aspire to be champions in the Closing 2023 of the MX League.

“We are very clear that we have to keep the goal at zero, I think that any of the four that is in the central office is gradually understanding what Tano (Fernando Ortiz) wants, which is solidity and little by little I think we are going to get hold of it”, commented Araujo in statements published by the TUDN chain.

Currently, America is the best offense of the tournament, with a total of 21 goals in his favorHowever, they have been left behind in defense, being the eighth in the tournament, allowing 11 goals against.

on the right track

To better exemplify, in the last game of the Eagles led by the Argentine Fernando Ortizthe cream-blue were comfortably beating Atlas 2-0, however due to some oversights the red and black managed to rescue the 2-2 tie, leaving a bittersweet feeling for América.

However, the team remains in fifth position in the general table, in Zone of repechagewith a record of 4 victories, and 5 draws in 9 games, being the only team in the tournament that has not yet known defeat.

“If we want titles it is practically to keep zero behind because with quality we are practically always going to have goals”, added Araujo, with América already preparing the match against the Tuzos del Pachuca on matchday 10 of Mexican soccer, which although they are not doing so well with 2 defeats in a row, they are always a rival to watch out for, especially since they are the reigning champions.