The Guerreros de Santos Laguna remain fully focused ahead of their second game of the sky cupbefore the Chivas del Guadalajaraon Monday at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Jalisco Stadiumwhose competence they take with the greatest seriousness to optimally reach the inaugural commitment of the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX Leagueso the Argentine striker Javier Correa highlighted the importance of these parties.

“What we want most is to arrive well at the start of the tournament and for all our teammates to arrive without any injury, and give the hundred percent in these matches. Obviously we will be wrong, but we must take it as learning and that it does not happen to us later, we will work humbly and leave everything. The result is important, but we have to learn”.

Regarding the mentality of the Warriorsthe attacker maintained that the preseason is a lot of learning, “to look for what the teacher asks us Eduardo Fentanes, which is getting out of our comfort zone and strengthening areas or behaviors that we lacked in the previous tournament. It will be very good for everyone to grow personally and as a group so that in this next tournament we are stronger”.

He also explained the reason why number change. “It’s my lucky number, I always liked the 9I have it tattooed. There is no particular reason. when i arrived i had it leo suarezHe offered it to me, but I said no. Now that the number is free, I decided to take it because I like it.”