the mexican referee Fernando Hernandez hit Argentine midfielder Lucas Romero with his knee, this Saturday at the Azteca stadium during the match between América and León for the thirteenth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leagueso the FMF has opened an investigation into the whistler.

Around minute 64, the referee he admonished the Colombian Stiven Barreiro, defender of León; while they showed the defender the yellow card, his teammates approached to claim the whistler who flexed his left knee towards the rosemary ‘dog’ and he fell back to the ground after contact.

“These are things that remain on the pitch… I don’t think it was with bad intentions,” he said. Rosemary the end of the match on date 13 of the MX League. “I don’t ask for anything, just that they (the referees) respect us as we respect them on the field because they are the authority.”

Minutes after the game, the Referees Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation reported on his social networks that he will open “an investigation process into the events that occurred with the referee Fernando Hernandez in the match América against León”.

In 2017, this referee Fernando Hernandez had a run-in with Paraguayan soccer player Pablo Aguilar, in a Cup match between Tijuana and América.

On that occasion, Aguilar, then a player for América, ran towards the referee and contacted him with his chest and head; As a consequence, the Paraguayan player received a 10-game suspension.