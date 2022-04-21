Mexico City.- America club flies higher as usual in this Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, achieved its fifth victory in a row and went from being in the risk zone to the top of the qualifying table after 15 days.

Fernando Ortiz found a predefined game that will do a lot of damage in the next round but he is not satisfied with securing a place in the playoffs, he wants to see América among the top four as they are the only one with the best second half in this Closure 2022.

From date 11 the creams are intractable in this tournament and despite receiving the roar of the Lion The feathered ones remembered that the flight of the Eagle makes it reach its destination faster, and this time in the Azteca the way was to lodge the round in the cabin defended by the selected Rodolfo Cota.

Not even ten minutes had passed and Club América had already been in the lead thanks to the free kick he took Richard Sanchez, the barrier deflected the round and that caused the goalkeeper to have no chance to reject before slipping through the nets. A slight advantage was not certain for the local team, which was almost equalized by a good play by Jean Meneses, in the area.

America beat Leon

middle jam

The Chilean hooked the central defender but crossed his shot too much when facing Guillermo Ochoa. León previously received a penalty, as Ángel Mena suffered a foul but being offside, the signaling came from behind and the rest of the game was a nightmare for the emeralds who finished with eight on the field.

In replacement time Jose Rodriguez He left the studs on Alvaro Fidalgo and left the visitor with one less for the second half. At 55′ Victor Davila He was assisted and when he reconsidered it seems that he said something that the referee did not like and he took out the red.

Alejandro Zendejas scored the 2-0

middle jam

Ten minutes later a good play by the Eagles ended with a great goal by AAlexander Zendejas to reap the triumph in Mexico City. The rest was a mere formality and five to fulfill the regulation time William Tessillo He went to the showers.

América climbed to fifth place by adding 22 units, León risks his qualification for playoffs, since he will sleep in twelfth place with 19 points, it is the last rung available to play reclassification.