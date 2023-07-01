Tijuana, Baja California.- The Goya was heard until the last angle of the hot stadium minutes after scoring Edward Salviowho found a way to beat Jose de Jesus Corona to give to the UNAM Cougars his first victory of the Apertura 2023 of Liga Mx.

Anthony Mohamed express the talent of your football players since his arrival in The quarry to see themselves as one of the clubs that will fight for the trophy of League after his elimination in the first round. today with a soccer Solid in attack, he managed to score three times to start the tournament on the right foot.

The first in his favor was carried out by Ulises Rivas (25′) by taking advantage of the error of ‘Chuy’ Crown in his first game as goalie of the Xolos after fourteen years in Blue Cross. ‘Toto’ salviolater, he was inches away from extending the advantage of the college students but on the line Kevin Balanta saved what was a bad start from ‘JJ’ Crown.

Pumas defeated Tijuana on a visit

Tijuana responded with a shot to the base of the post Julio Gonzalez who became an accomplice in the tie by spitting out the ball where he was Alexis Canelo. She reacted in an extraordinary way to a span but she could do nothing before the auction of Fernando Madrigal (45+4′).

Tijuana had done the somersault first

The goal was annulled of course offside but after four minutes of review the judge, daniel quintero, pointed the central circle to consider the goal good. in the plugin Xolos he took the first turn with the left-handed air of Carlos Gonzalez (48′)who prescribed the law of the ex to the Pumas UNAM.

michael herrera and theirs already looked victorious but the capitalists regained the advantage in double scoring through the ‘Commander’, Juan Ignacio Dinneno (70′) from eleven meters and with Eduardo Salvio (89′) by sending an unstoppable right hand in the final part of the match.

‘Toto’ Salvio got the winning goal

The next match of the UNAM Cougars will be in local condition before Mazatlan FC who played one of the two opening games this Friday against the Tuzos from Pachuca (1-1). While Xolos of Tijuana will visit the Rays of the Necaxa that debuts at home Toluca.