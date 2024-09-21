Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Against all odds, Querétaro FC He secured his second victory of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX, today on his visit to the Atlas FC.

The Roosters They invaded the field of Jalisco stadium to defeat the Foxesthe product of a masterpiece of Argentinean Federico Lértora (4′).

Not even five minutes passed and the visitors damaged the door of Camilo Vargaswith an air shot that ended any reaction of the tapatios.

Federico Lértora scored the goal for Querétaro FC

Jam media

Although Atlas FC overcame Querétaro FC, the cabin of Guillermo Allison remained stable until the end of the match. Final score 0-1.

Dario Benedetto debuted with Querétaro FC

Jam media

Praise Roosterspartially, will sleep in the fourteenth position with seven points. On the other hand, the Red and black They will be in seventh place with fourteen points, but they run the risk of suffering a setback in the general table.

In the Matchday 10, Querétaro FC will receive the Necaxa Club Raysin it Corregidora Stadium, while Atlas FC will visit the Red Devils of Toluca FC, in ‘The Bombonera’.

