Mexico City.- The crowing of the rooster was heard loudly inside the Aztec stadium after the spectacular somersault of the Queretaro FC on his visit to Blue Crosstoday in the duel corresponding to matchday number nine of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

A slow and uneventful match during the first half changed completely in the second half because the visitor’s goals fell at their best, to make a fool of a Blue Cross that continues to derail in the regular championship despite changing coaches.

Before the break the Machine Joaquin Moreno scored the first score of the game through Carlos Rotondi (45+5′) in a play that is credited to Moises Vieira by taking the ball, changing pace and taking a center shot that ended up pushing the Argentinian.

In the complement Roosters of Mauro Gerk They left at high speed to sting three times at the cement workers who saw no reaction to the annotations of Raúl Marín (50′), José Raúl Zúñiga (77′) and Nicolás Cordero (87′).

The first grabbed the ball and with a placed shot beat Andrés Gudiño. Later Pablo Barrera accelerated his pace on the right wing and when he served the ball to the near post ‘La Pantera’ surprised the sky blue defenders to reverse the adverse score.

In the final stretch, a mistake by Juan Escobar when he let the ball bounce allowed José Zúñiga to tap the ball to assist Nicolás Cordero, who faked Gudiño to have the door at his pleasure to score the brilliant goal for Cruz Azul in the Coloso of Saint Ursula. 1-3 official.

Querétaro rose to thirteenth position with eleven points. Cruz Azul, for its part, remains stoic in the penultimate position with just five digits. On the date ten Gallos will receive Club León and the Machine will visit the leader Atlético San Luis.