Ferdinand Ortiz came to the bench of the Águilas del América when the panorama was dark, while Santiago Solari sank aboard the Azulcrema ship, the “Tano” took charge of the U-20 category in Coapa. The solution was simple for the directive headed by Santiago Bathsthank Solari and put Ortiz as interim.

Upon his arrival he fell before the scratched de Monterrey, but the string of wins came and at the head of the Azulcremas he reached 10 wins in a row to place them in the semifinals of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League and measure themselves before the Tuzos of Pachuca in the prelude to the grand finale, of which he would make history for a singular aspect.

In 116 years of existence of the America club, no interim coach has been able to take the team to the final. It was in the 1995-1996 season when Jorge Castelli arrived at the interim in Coapatheir goal was to once again take the American team to great places, but in the semifinals they fell to the Rayos del Necaxa.

Same situation happened with Gonzalo Farfanwhich had the amendment to transfer the Ave to the last instances, but the Esmeraldas of the Lion were their victimizers by throwing them out in the prelude to the grand final of the Winter 1997 tournament, which was won by La Máquina Cementera del Blue Cross. Fernando Ortiz will have the last word on this occasion.