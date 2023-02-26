On March 27, 2022, the eagles of america promoted to technical director Fernando Ortizafter the departure of Santiago Banosbeing one of the best decisions in recent years, and who has established himself as a winning coach in Liga MX.

According to data from TUDN, Ortiz has entered the top 3 coaches with the highest efficiency in the history of the Eagles, with a 68.25 effectiveness since he arrived at the América bench, with a record of 25 wins, 12 draws, and only 6 losses.

With these numbers, according to data from Ricardo Salazar from TUDN, he is only behind the Hungarian Berke Jorsel who had 76 percent, and British Percy Clifford with 70 percent.

Unbeaten

Currently in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, Fernando Ortiz’s América is in fifth position in the general table after the draw with Atlas on matchday 9, being the only team that has not lost in the tournament, with a record of 4 wins and 5 draws.

The tie against the rojinegros broke their streak of 3 consecutive victories, equalizing 2-2 against those from Jalisco, in a match in which Henry Martín scored his tenth goal of the tournament, being the leader of the scorers table .

We recommend you read

The next commitment for América will be on matchday 10, when they face the current champions of Apertura 2022, the Tuzos del Pachuca next Saturday March 4th at the Aztec stadiumwhere he will try to return to the path of victory, and get closer to the long-awaited title, which is the only thing Ortiz would lack to enter more into the history books of the Club, one of the 4 greats of Mexican soccer.