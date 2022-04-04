It was a weekend of contrast for the technical director of the Eagles of America, Ferdinand Ortizwho despite the victory by the slightest difference over the Ray the Necaxa at victory stadiumhours before he learned of the death of his mother in Argentina.

Despite the painful event, the coach did not abandon the bluecream and decided to make the trip to Aguascalientes to lead them in the conquest of the 3 points that keep them hoping to position themselves towards the playoff in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

“Sometimes it is inevitable not to break and I promised myself, but it is inevitable. Losing a mother and like any child hurts a lot, but I am happy that from above she is happy seeing that I do what makes me happy and I have no more words of thanks to the people around me. I am a person who is grateful to my players and the people around me,” she stated.

With “Tano” Ortiz on the bench, the bluecream They got their second consecutive win. “America He insisted on looking for the result and risking that the rival would settle for a positive result, but we went forward to look for the result, “he said.

“We had more situations and we are climbing the table to reach the classification. We have achieved two victories, but we have not achieved anything either, because this continues and each game is a final for us, ”he sentenced.