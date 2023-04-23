Mexico.- The Argentine Fernando OrtizClub América coach, acknowledged that his team was wrong due to their desire to seek victory in the 1-1 draw against Pumas on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

“We always seek victory. It was played with great intensity. It was not won, but we tried. The occasions they had were due to our carelessness; we made a mistake in our desire to seek victory”, said the coach at the end of the match held at the Azteca Stadium.

He America dominated the game, but Pumas took the lead with a goal from Argentine Nicolás Freire in the second half. The locals tied with a penalty converted by Henry Martín, the tournament’s leading scorer with 14 goals in Liga MX.

ortiz He recognized that his team must work so that it does not become customary to suffer to get the result after going down on the scoreboard as has happened in the last four games, of which they tied with León and Pumas and beat Monterrey and Cruz Azul. “We were not as clear as in other games. We have to correct mistakes and learn that we cannot let these situations happen again.”

The strategist reiterated that the rival carved out his opportunities due to the carelessness of his players. “We were not clear from midfield forward. They arrived because of our mistakes, not because of their virtues. I don’t take credit for them, they were raised well, but our mistakes weighed heavily. We have to correct those mistakes that are costing us dearly”.

Fernando Ortiz He accepted that he found his grim leaders in the locker room. “It’s natural that the guys were left with an uncomfortable feeling because we thought we could win. We tried, but we were not there, ”she concluded.

Actions of América vs Pumas at the Azteca Stadium/Jam Media

With the tie the America reached 31 units, remained in the second position that gives access to the quarterfinals to which the teams that finish between place one and four of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League. On matchday 17, the last of the tournament, the Águilas will visit FC Juárez, penultimate place in the table.