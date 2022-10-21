Officially, Fernando Hierro was presented as the new sports director of the Chivas from Guadalajarawhere in the company of president and owner of the Sacred Flock, Amaury Vergarawas forceful in assuring that the project will be successful since they intend to bring the best Mexican soccer players available.

“I want to thank Amaury (Vergara) for trust, we will work together to find the best for Chivas. we want shaper good players and also extraordinary coachyes I want an attractive team that competes and makes people leave the stadium happy regardless of the result”, declared the former player of the real Madrid.

Ferdinand Ironwho will have in his work team Juan Carlos Martinez Castrejo Y Fran Perez Lazaro, explained during the presentation that he prefers to convince and not impose, so “I like to work as a team. We have five days of a brutal preseasonthere is a lot of information in sports and we trust all the professionals that exist in Chivas”.

As for the forward Alexis Vega, Ferdinand Iron He said he wants you to have a good World Cup Qatar 2022 and let it be the figure of the Mexican team. “Chivas He is a giant and we have the obligation to excite the fans again. We have a long-term project, but that does not mean that we are going to give up competing for everything that comes along from day one”, he stated.