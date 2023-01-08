Bad news for the Venezuelan striker, Fernando Aristeguieta, who apparently is rumored to not enter into the plans of the Puebla Strip for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League, since he would not be registered.

After the Venezuelan forward missed all the tournament Opening 2022once again he is in danger of being registered and in his place he would be registered in the team would be Kevin Ramírez as a foreign player.

This closes the door for the Venezuelan to have a second chance with the Puebla Strip, after not being in the last tournament, but it seems that the ambitions of the new board are not to have the ‘Vikingo’ for this Closing 2023.

In a press conference, the strategist of the Strip, Eduardo Arce has indicated that he has two options to occupy the last place as a foreigner; especially now that Aristeguieta’s injury has occurred.

The situation is getting more complicated for the Puebla Camoteros before starting the Clausura 2023 tournament, especially with the casualties they had.

“We had Fernando in mind and he had a major relapse that took him off the field for some time, the personal matters more than the sporting,” said Arce about the “Vikingo,” who could not reappear in the activity.

Kevin Ramírez is a Paraguayan forward who would take the role in the attack of the Puebla Strip after the imminent departure of Fernando Aristeguieta.

“We have to make a decision if it will be Kevin or Fernando,” Arce said. With this, he opened the possibility for the Uruguayan attacking midfielder to see activity again.