Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara maintains a perfect pace in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil by winning the akron stadium a bravas fc juarez2-1, without the presence of their scorer, Alice Cervantesbecause of his injury last week.

Juan Alfaro had the ‘goal doctor’, Adriana Iturbideto cause danger in the area of Stefani Jimenez. In the first half he almost scored a great goal from just outside the area when he hit the ball hard and it went off the crossbar.

The green ones also showed their best weapons and nothing was left to open the scoring but Blanca Felixwho became the heroine of the female herdhe protected his cabin to maintain the 0-0 until the moment Chivas opened the scoring through Cassandra Montero.

Carolina Jaramillo entered the zone bravas and sent a service to palo cambiado where the midfielder without a mark to celebrate his first goal in the Closing 2023. In the plugin’Boyi’ Iturbide He extended the advantage by making a surprising self-pass that allowed him to face Jiménez, with a cross shot he put the second.

Adriana Iturbide scored in Chivas’ victory

Chivas Women’s Twitter

Despite the result against, the greens were not defeated and in the final minutes they discounted from the point of sighs. The whistling, Karen Hernandezsaw a hand in the rectangle and did not hesitate to score a penalty to juarez. Blanca Solis cheated on Blanca Felix and gave life to the visitors.

Daniela Solís scored via penalty

Instagram fcjuarezfemenil

In the last of the game, those led by milagros martinez they wasted an error in defense to try to equalize the score. Jermaine Seoposenwe she was left alone in front of the goalkeeper but with an extraordinary slap she prevented the reaction of the juarenses.

Blanca Félix saved Chivas from a draw

Chivas Women’s Twitter

Chivas de Guadalajara climbed to third position after accumulating twelve points in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. Bravas FC Juarez suffered a stumble in the general table. He left the lead and now he will sleep in the fifth box with his nine digits. To date, 5 people from Guadalajara visit Toluca and border to Atlas.