At the start of Day 16 of the 2022 Opening, the Pachuca He suffered a heavy defeat on his visit to Cruz Azul. The hidalguenses could not materialize the opportunities they generated in La Noria, and fell 1-0 in a match in which Charlyn Corral missed a penalty.

Despite this, those led by Juan Carlos Cacho They did not lose their position in the table and could even secure their ticket to the Liguilla this day, if the results of Monday’s game favor them. Cougars and Toluca They are the teams that the Hidalgo club has to be aware of.

With the loss to Blue Cross, the Gophers stayed at 25 points and continue in the sixth position of the classification, since they have a difference of 12 goals, for 3 of the Machine. Behind the two teams is the Atlaswhich thrashed Mazatlan 5-0 and momentarily placed eighth in the table.

Toluca and Cougars They are the two teams that have a chance to get into the Liguilla zone and take out the red and black, but for this they will have to win their respective match. The Red Diablas have 22 points and receive next Monday, October 17, Puebla; if they lose, Pachuca would secure their ticket as the goal difference favors them.

While in the case of Pumas, the university students will visit the America. Those led by Karina Baez They currently have 21 points, that is, 4 less than Tuzas with 2 games to play. So, in case they lose against the Eagles, they would give Pachuca his ticket.

Even if the Clásico in the capital ends in a tie, the hidalguenses would also benefit, for the same reason as the goal difference. In the event that neither of the two results occurs, the Gophers will have to wait until the last day, when they visit Mazatlan.