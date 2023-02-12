The Closing 2023 of the Women’s MX League He will have a break due to international commitments at the national team level. The contest has had a vibrant start, with great confrontations, many goals, and an intense fight between the best offenses and the top scorers of the contest.

For now, Charlyn Corral and Kiana Palacios top the individual scoring table, each with two goals. However, one player who has discreetly joined the fight is Jennifer Beautifulwho in the most recent matches has shown her talent that made her the top scorer for the Spanish National Team.

The most recent annotation of the Spanish occurred last Friday, February 10, in the match between Pachuca and Lion corresponding to Matchday 6 of the contest, and in which the 32-year-old attacker scored a double. It was Hermoso’s third double this tournament, with which he has entered the fight for the scoring title.

Hermoso scored his third hat-trick of the tournament against León. Photo: Twitter @TuzosFemenil

Jenni reached 7 goals before the break for the FIFA dateso there are two of Charlyn and Kiana, in addition to having already surpassed Alice Cervantes, which remains fourth in the scoring table with 6 scores. So it will be attractive to see, once the tournament resumes, how the fight between scorers tightens.

For now, in addition to the double against La Fiera, Hermoso scored against Saints in Matchday 5, and against Toluca and cougars, on Dates 2 and 4 respectively, he also doubled. Only before Gallos Femenil and against FC Juarez the Spanish has remained unmarked so far.

Hermoso Fuentes arrived at the Women’s MX League in the past Opening 2022, but between the recovery from his knee injury and his injury, he only played 9 games and scored 2 goals. While for the Clausura 2023 he is reuniting with the best version of him and seeks to fight for the scoring championship.