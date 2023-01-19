Mexico.- This weekend the university stadium It will be a total party to witness the match between Women’s Tigers Y Bayern Munich Women in an international duel which has caught the attention of the feline fans but this crosses on Matchday 3 of the MX Women’s League so there has been a question as to whether the Amazonas will have to reschedule their duel corresponding to this date, well then we tell you.

The match against the Bavarian team is scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 21, the day on which the Women’s MX League It has only one confirmed duel that is Cruz Azul vs Atlético de San Luis. But the one that interests is the case of the Monterrey, because in their case, for this Matchday 3 it will not be postponed to a distant date but it will have to travel a few days to be able to meet both matches.

The date 3, tigers He has to visit Puebla, who, playing at home, does it on Sundays at noon, but having the Amazonas match only a few hours before, it was impossible. Given this, the Liga MX Femenil and Puebla granted permission for the match to go from Sunday to Tuesday January 24, being the only game for that day, since the rest of the season will end on Monday 23.

With this modification, the duel is technically postponed, but only for one day, so the opportunity to see the girls again is not lost. Amazon twice in a few days. Although there is also the possibility that Carmelina MoscatoDT of the felines can present an alternate table before the camoteras to give their headlines rest.

The Bayern Munich squad arrived in Mexico a few days ago, so they have already been training in northern lands but calmly to avoid going too far in the exercises and having any unexpected casualties.