Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The identity of white felix will be in the history of the Liga MX Femenil for becoming the first goalkeeper to lift the pink football trophy, which was inaugurated in the 2017 Apertura tournament, a campaign that Women’s Chivas became monarch for the first time in its history.

That season, the rojiblancas were on the ropes in the first final that was played in the women’s category. Their rival Tuzas del Pachuca obtained a good advantage in the first leg, 2-0. The return duel that hosted the Akron Chivas Women’s Stadium turned around with goals from Arlett Tovar and Norma Palafox to become the first institution with a title in the women’s branch.

In this competition, the goalkeeper Blanca Félix was in charge of protecting the three posts of the Guadalajara squad, her great interventions helped her to be the undisputed starter to later obtain the badge as the first goalkeeper to raise the champion’s cup.

Blanca Félix in the final of the Liga MX Femenil

Blanca had a story to tell before debuting in the Women’s MX Leaguel. As any person was a Chivas fan who attended the stadium to support the team from the stands, later her dream of becoming a professional soccer player came true and what better than her in her first contest when she celebrated 21 years of age .

The one born in Angostura, Sinaloa played her first match in the pink circuit on September 3, 2017 against Santos Femenil. Blanca Félix is ​​one of the pioneers of the tournament and one of the emblematic representatives of Chivas Femenil who is still at the club after four and a half years.

Blanca Félix first champion goalkeeper

Although he has not managed to repeat that feat, he continues to strive to win a trophy again with the red and white entity, who did not forget an iconic date, the birthday of his goalkeeper. This Friday, March 25, Félix celebrates 26 years of age and the club wrote him a message on his social networks for a new spring.

“Today is the birthday of the first champion goalkeeper of Mexican soccer! Congratulations Blanca Félix! May there be more years of your dedication, joy and professionalism as part of the flock”, dedicated Chivas Femenil who visualized her publication with an image of her goalkeeper which is part of the books of the institution.