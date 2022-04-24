Two days remain to be played in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the U17 category of the Women’s MX League and the Liguilla begins to take shape. In Group 1 almost everything is defined, while in Group 2, the positions can still change in the last regular phase matches.

In the youth category of the Liga MX Femenil, they go to league the 4 places in each group and face each other in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Already in the final of the tournament a team from each group will face each other; the one who managed to overcome the final phase successfully.

So far, in Group 1 there are two teams classified for the Liguilla. America with 43 points he has his ticket to the Fiesta Grande and also the first place is almost assured. Pachuca He could reach him in points, but because of the goal difference it is difficult to think that he will surpass him.

While in the case of the Gophers, with 35 units they are also classified to the Liguilla. Pueblain fifth place in the group, could reach them in units, but the Strip faces Cougars on the last day of the tournament so one of the two teams would be eliminated.

Besides, Toluca he needs a tie or that Pumas or Puebla lose in the next day to secure his ticket. As long as Blue Cross and Juárez are eliminated, and Querétaro, although mathematically their elimination is not confirmed, would need two improbable goals and the other teams would let go of points to qualify.

As for Group 2, the situation is tighter and out of 9 teams, at the moment only 2 have their destiny defined. Mazatlan and Rayadas are the only ones eliminated so far, since it is already impossible for them to reach in points Lionwhich with 29 units occupies the fourth position at the moment.

Chivas Y Saints they are at the top with 32 points and whoever wins the Day 17 match, when they face each other, will secure their classification. The penultimate date of the Sub17 of the Liga MX Femenil will begin next Saturday, April 30, and more classified or eliminated teams will be defined on it.