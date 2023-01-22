Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The duel between Rayadas de Monterrey and Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC will be one of the last commitments scheduled for this Monday, January 23 of this year. The appointment will be at the BBVA stadium, where both clubs will go out for victory within the framework of date 3 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

Eva Espejo’s team started the way everyone imagined by beating their opponents, Club Puebla (0-2) and Santos Laguna (3-1) to find themselves with six points at the top of the table, a different path from the one they are taking Jesús Padrón’s team.

The sailors began their sixth contest not in the best way. During his visit to Ciudad Juárez, Bravas overwhelmed them at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium (7-0). They wanted to forget that beating in their duel at home against Atlas de Guadalajara, but the Academy surprised at the Kraken fiefdom to leave the purple ones at zero.

This duel will be extremely important for both squads. Rayadas will try to match FC Juárez in points, which has nine points, and Mazatlán FC to look for that bell to get away from the qualifying basement of the current tournament.

WHERE AND WHAT TIME TO SEE THE GAME RAYADAS VS MAZATLÁN FC?

The match of week 3 will be played this Monday, January 23 at 7:06 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:06 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can watch the game on Fox Sports screens.

