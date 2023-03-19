This Sunday the actions of day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League with two new meetings and here we tell you where and at what time to see them.

In the first meeting the Puebla will receive Querétaro at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in a duel between two teams that will seek victory in order to get closer to the league positions of the MX Women’s League.

The club from the strip is in fifteenth position in the general table with 7 points after two wins, one draw and six losses; For its part, the Queretaro team is twelfth with 9 units after two victories, three draws and four setbacks.

In the second game this Sunday the Chivas de Guadalajara will receive the Rayadas de Monterrey in one of the most anticipated duels of matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX Leaguewhere the two best teams of the contest that apart arrive undefeated are measured.

The Sacred Flock is in second place in the general table with 25 points after eight wins and one draw; for their part the striped They arrive as general leaders with 27 units with nine consecutive victories in the contest.

Here we tell you where and at what time to see the games this Sunday corresponding to day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Puebla vs. Querétaro / 12:00 pm / Channel: Azteca Sports / Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Chivas vs Rayadas / 5:00 p.m. / Channel: Fox Sports, Chivas TV / Akron Stadium