A new week of activities begins in the Liga MX Femenil and for the beginning of the day 11 of the Tournament Closing 2023 is scheduled on National Classic, Chivas vs. Americaa, on the court Aztec stadium.

It will be a power clash between the two most popular squads in the mexican soccer, Well, in this championship, a contest is expected that is accompanied by several goals, as happened in the last version held at the akron stadiumwhere Guadalajara He took the victory from the Eagles, at the last minute, after drawing 2-2.

In this match there is no favorite team, three points distance Chivas of the America in the overall table. El Rebañó comes from a tie with Rayadas de Monterrey at home. They are in second place with 26 points, while those from Coapa suffered their first setback at the home of Tigres UANL to walk third, with 23.

However, America does not know the defeat in local condition. League five wins and in all their games their goal was unbeaten, while Chivas It continues to be one of the two squads that remains undefeated in this competition of the Women’s MX League.

It should be noted that the commitment in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula makes one imagine a huge entrance, since in recent meetings expectations have been exceeded when talking about a America vs. Chivas in it Maximum Women’s Circuit.

For this game there was the possibility of seeing the scorer of the fold, Alice CervantesHowever, he continues to recover after presenting a second degree collateral ligament sprain in the left knee that takes her away from the land since the date 3 against Saints Lagoon.

America It is the best offense so far this season. Closing 2023 with 33 goals in their favor and only five against. The player who Chivas will try to care will be to Kiana Palacioswho has already done damage nine times this tournament to remain the top network breaker in the bluecream club.

In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where and at what time to see the National Classic, America vs. Chivasof the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil so that you do not lose any moment of the match that will open the hostilities on the 11th.

He National Classic It is played this Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The sports chain TUDN will broadcast the meeting through his streaming platformVix.