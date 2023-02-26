Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC will have a complicated test against Chivas de Guadalajara at the Kraken stadium, a fief that will open its doors to the public to enjoy the incidents of the match corresponding to day 7 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

Jesús Padrón’s players come out looking for their second victory of the campaign and with the mission of stopping the good pace of those led by Juan Alfaro that keeps them among the best in the competition while being one of the clubs They don’t know defeat.

The purple tide began the tournament negatively after suffering four falls in its first month of activity, however it revived its combative spirit when it hit the Xolas de Tijuana court, one of the teams that has been fighting for the league title since tournaments back.

For this day, Mazatlán FC wants to experience something similar again against the Guadalajara squad that has two Liga MX Femenil titles in its showcase and is part of the squads that most teams want to win for being a candidate for the award each tournament. .

In the last few hours, those from the Mexican Pacific finalized details prior to the match against Chivas, which is on its way to the city after training very early this Sunday to settle in the concentration hotel to be present at the Kraken stadium.

The commitment of day 7 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil will be played this Monday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can see the game on the TVP screens.