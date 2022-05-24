Mexico City.- The tenth edition of the Liga MX Femenil closed the curtain this Monday, May 23, seeing Women’s Chivas celebrate their second title in their history at the Akron Stadium, after defeating 4-3 Women’s Pachuca gophers in the overall result.

Previously, it was carried out Owners Assembly where the president of the Liga MX, MIkel Arriola, announced the start dates of the professional championships of the National Soccerin the circuit for women the Opening Tournament 2022 It will start on Friday, July 8 and will end until November 14.

The teams will have a month and a half off after finishing the Closing Championship, the inauguration date will be four days after seeing the Women’s Mexican National Team debut in the Concacaf W Championship What will be celebrated in Monterey, Nuevo Leon.

Women will have a longer break compared to men, since the cut is due to the fact that the championships at the club level will have to end before November 21, since it is the date when the Qatar World Cup 2022 will live its match inaugural.

Liga MX Femenil Trophy

middle jam

The president, Mikel Arriola, explained that the design of the Calendar for the 2022 Opening was made based on supporting the Mexican National Team for the world Cupthe contest will be played uninterruptedly unlike the Women’s MX League that if he will stop to correspond to the games of the FIFA date.

On two occasions women’s football will stop its hostilities, the first occasion will be from August 29 to September 7 and the second will be from October 2 to 12, while on the FIFA Date from November 7 to 16 the competition will not stop its activities.

Chivas champion of C2022

middle jam

On the other hand, the Liga MX Femenil will celebrate three double days in week 4, 9 and 13; the first date will be from July 24 to 26, the second from August 23 to 25 and the last from September 20 to 22; At the end of the campaign, the next semester Clausura 2023 will begin on January 6 and end on June 12.