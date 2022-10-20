The Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul is getting ready for the closing of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil and here we tell you what they need to be able to seal their pass to the Liguilla.

The Celestes are among the top eight in the contest and only a tragedy would leave them out of the competition.

With the victory they signed on Matchday 16, the cement team would be practically qualified to the Fiesta Grande, for the second time in its history. With these three points, Cruz Azul settled in seventh position with 25 units in the pink circuit.

In order to secure their ticket to the Fiesta Grande, Cruz Azul would only need at least a draw on the last day against Chivas from GuadalajaraWell, reaching 26 points, it would be mathematically impossible for him to leave the Liguilla zone, otherwise he would have to wait for the results of Atlas and Toluca to know if he advances or not.

It must be remembered that in the Liga MX Femenil there is no playoff, so the first eight teams in the classification advance directly.

We recommend you read

So the possible scenarios that can occur are the following: If Cruz Azul wins, they advance to the Liguilla, if Cruz Azul ties: Advances, only if Toluca does not beat León by six goals or more, if Cruz Azul loses: Advances, If Atlas and Toluca do not win their games or only one of them wins and if they win both, the cement team would be eliminated.