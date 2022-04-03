Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Viridiana Salazar is one of the most beloved soccer players of the Club Pachuca Femenil institution. Since her debut five years ago, she has been going big and to date she is the club’s top scorer and the main representative who completed 150 official matches in the Liga MX Femenil a few days ago.

The number “30” is witness to the growth that the entity from Hidalgo has obtained to date, which thanked the institution itself for giving interest to women’s soccer from the beginning, assuming that the soccer player assured that they are indebted to the board that they want to return the confidence for what they have done from the beginning.

“We want to aspire beyond the table, we are looking for that championship that takes a step-by-step process but that is what we aspire to. We want to restore confidence in the club for the investment it has made for us,” said the forward in an interview for TuzoTV.

Given the defeat of Pumas Femenil this Saturday, April 2, Pachuca Femenil got the direct ticket to the league before facing the current champions Rayadas de Monterrey on the pitch of the Steel Giant, proof that it will be a good parameter to know what details should be given work towards the league.

“Facing a great team like Rayadas is going to be a good parameter to know what we have to improve, what we have to continue contributing, where to push, it’s going to be a very nice game with two high-quality squads,” said Viridiana Salazar prior to ensure that it will be a special match because he will meet his former coach Eva Espejo, with whom he reached the first final of the Liga MX Femenil when he directed Tuzas.

“It will be a game with a special touch because Eva Espejo will be on the other side, she taught me a lot being here in Pachuca. We are going to look for the three points to climb the table and face the big party strongly,” concluded the striker.

