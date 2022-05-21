Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Chivas Femenil gave the bell in the Hidalgo Stadium to get the 4-2 victory that leads them to their second title in the Liga MX Femenil. Goals from Gabriela Valenzuela, Carolina Jaramillo and a brace from Alicia Cervantes helped the somersault and now there are only 90 minutes left to find out if the red and whites will lift the cup at Akron.

The Zapopan venue would be close to setting a new attendance record in the women’s tournament, assured President Amaury Vergara minutes before the final, but after the sublime presentation made by the Perla de Occidente club, it is almost a fact that this will happen. next Monday.

Although the first chapter took place on the field of Tuzas del Pachuca, the Guadalajara atmosphere resonated throughout the stage, so much so that the Jalisco fans weighed down the venue despite being visitors, which amazed Alicia Cervantes, who thanked the public for showing again that Chivas is local in any soccer stadium.

“To all the people of Chivas Femenil, thanks for the support, we are local wherever we stand, Chivas are always on top”, commented the tournament’s top scorer, who was named ‘MVP’ of the first leg final after concretizing, possibly, his last double in this Clausura 2022.

“There are 90 minutes left, we are still zero to zero, right now things are happening to me, I have a great team above me and without them I would not score,” said ‘Licha’ Cervantes during the appointment as the Most Valuable Player of this confrontation feminine.

“I’m happy to win one more trophy for my showcases, obviously for my team because this belongs to all of us,” concluded Alicia Cervantes, who came alive in the area to score the 3-2 with her head and the final 4-2 in the last of the match from the fateful point.

We recommend you read

The number “24” is shaping up for her second championship in the women’s circuit and the first with Chivas Femenil, a squad that continues to make its mark after two seasons of crossing, her pair of goals tonight made her reach 18 goals in the tournament, 68 with the red and white shirt and 89 in Liga MX Femenil.