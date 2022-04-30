Jalisco.- One of the most striking matches of this Day 17 of the Women’s MX League It will take place in Jalisco where Chivas receives Rayadas, a game that will be from power to power in search of the 3 points. Victoria Acevedo who in recent days became a benchmark for the Flock for his goal in the Clásico Tapatío and collaborating in Chivas’ 100th victory, now given his words for this game where he assures that his team is ready for everything.

Acevedo highlighted the union and the results that his team has achieved in the season, so he does not see in a bad way that they can make a more than worthy fight against scratched for the last 3 points of the Liga MX Femenil, in addition to defending the undefeated in the tournament as well as playing at home. “What has characterized us in this tournament is that in many games we have kept the zero behind, we are an orderly team, defend well and together with the idea of ​​the game it can favor us to get a good result”, she said.

What he made very clear is that if he beat Rayadas it would be a sign of the great parameter that the Flock can reach, he even assured that it would be a blow of authority and a warning to any team that they come across in Liguilla, “If we beat To Rayadas I think we would give a blow of authority, but beyond that, I think we have done a good job, we have scored points against rivals who aspire to be in league and the title”, added the midfielder.

To finish, he made it clear that they see themselves in the Liguilla and reaching the final to win it and thus add their second title in the Liga MX Femenil. This match could leave a tie at the top in points with 43 if Chivas wins, but even so, the first would be Rayadas who, due to goal difference, stays with him. What is also played for Chivas is that they are undefeated in their home games, their season so far has been more than exemplary, which makes the game very attractive.

This match is scheduled for Monday where there are some more duels, curiously it will not take prime time and it is ready to start at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen totally live on the Chivas Fox Sports signal. TV.