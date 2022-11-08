Guadalajara, Jalisco.- America trembled from one moment to another when Chivas de Guadalajara turned the result around and was one away from reaching the final, however, a great goal in the aggregate recovered the breath of the feathered ones who will return to a final of the Liga MX Femenil since the Apertura 2018.
Graduated in Communication from the International University Center of Mexico, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio station RMX 98.5. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate futbol 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the Vive Siete sports broadcasting group and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #Femenil #Total #madness #América #flies #final #eliminating #Chivas
Leave a Reply