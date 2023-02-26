Mexico.- In a game of teams in need, Puebla and Toluca They were present on the court Cuauhtemoc Stadiumthe locals had only won one game but wanted to recover to move up in positions, while Toluca was one of the two teams that had not won for what was a power duel.

Before the game, the numbers said that they had a lot of parity, they looked at each other’s faces as a similarity, both squads shared the bottom of the table, which made it more entertaining. Thus, the Puebla team was the one who took the most control, which made it rescue

some important plays, but Toluca found a ball that they exchanged for a goal.

It was at minute 35 when Vanessa Maria He took the ball down the right wing and with a free path for the shot, crossed his ball that embedded itself in the base of the goal to score the first and 0-1 in favor of Las Diablas. The rest of the first half was very fought but where Puebla had more of the ball but did little to look for a tie.

The straw that broke the camel’s back for the poblanas was Toluca’s second goal at minute 55 after a counterattack where the Diablas attacked from the flank and sent a cross for Brenda Woch Da Graca to score the second and final of the match and give her 3 points to the Toluca team.

With this result, Toluca left the last places in the MX Women’s League and climbed to 15th place with 4 points and having won their first game of the season, having only one draw and 5 losses, although they still have a lot to improve for look for a place in the upper part, it is the beginning

of a change.